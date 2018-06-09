Iranian Foreign Minister blasts Trump's 'chutzpah'

Iran’s Foreign Minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif, on Wednesday blasted US President Donald Trump and accused him of planning to “abuse” the UN Security Council.

Zarif’s remarks, posted to Twitter, came a day after the US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley announced that Trump will chair a UN Security Council meeting on Iran this month to spotlight its “violations of international law”.

“There's only one UNSC resolution on Iran. .@realDonaldTrump is violating it & bullying others to do same. Now he plans to abuse presidency of SC to divert a session—item devoted to Palestine for 70 yrs— to blame Iran for horrors US & clients have unleashed across M.E. #chutzpah,” he wrote.

Haley told reporters on Tuesday Trump would be chairing the meeting “to address Iran’s violations of international law and the general instability Iran sows throughout the entire Middle East region.”

Haley’s announcement came amid high tensions after Trump pulled out of the 2015 nuclear deal in May, and recently signed an executive order officially reinstating US sanctions against Iran.

The sanctions target Iran's access to American dollars and steel and automobile industries, ban trade with Iran in gold and other precious metals, and include other sanctions which were lifted under the 2015 deal.

Additional sanctions will be imposed on November 4, targeting Iran's oil and shipping industries.

Iran, angry over the sanctions, filed a petition last month with the International Court of Justice in The Hague, alleging that Washington’s decision to impose sanctions violates a 1955 treaty between the two countries.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has vowed that the US will "vigorously defend" itself in the International Court of Justice against Iran's challenge.

Zarif has several times blasted the US in the past, most recently last week when he accused Washington of the “demonization” of the Islamic Republic, claiming it indicates a "cognitive disorder."

He has also warned that honoring the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers is not Iran’s only option.