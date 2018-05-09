Trump to chair Security Council meeting on Iran

US President to chair UN Security Council meeting to spotlight Iran's “violations of international law”.

US President Donald Trump will chair a UN Security Council meeting on Iran this month to spotlight its “violations of international law” during the annual gathering of world leaders in New York, Ambassador Nikki Haley said on Tuesday, according to Reuters.

The United States, which holds the council presidency for September, has unsuccessfully pushed the Security Council to call out Iran. Haley has regularly attacked Iran, accusing it of meddling in the wars in Syria and Yemen.

Haley told reporters on Tuesday Trump would be chairing the meeting “to address Iran’s violations of international law and the general instability Iran sows throughout the entire Middle East region.”

Diplomats said Iran could request to speak at the September 26 meeting, the high-level week of the UN General Assembly. Iranian President Hassan Rouhani is expected to address the assembly on September 25.

Haley said the United States would not object to Rouhani speaking. The Iranian UN mission did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Haley’s announcement came amid high tensions after Trump pulled out of the 2015 nuclear deal in May, and recently signed an executive order officially reinstating US sanctions against Iran.

The sanctions target Iran's access to American dollars and steel and automobile industries, ban trade with Iran in gold and other precious metals, and include other sanctions which were lifted under the 2015 deal.

Additional sanctions will be imposed on November 4, targeting Iran's oil and shipping industries.

Iran, angry over the sanctions, filed a petition last month with the International Court of Justice in The Hague, alleging that Washington’s decision to impose sanctions violates a 1955 treaty between the two countries.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has vowed that the US will "vigorously defend" itself in the International Court of Justice against Iran's challenge.

Another issue of contention is Iran’s presence in Syria, to which Israel and the US are opposed. US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis last week said Iran has been “put on notice” and warned that its “continued mischief” in the region will not be tolerated by Trump’s administration.