Amsterdam stabber had 'terrorist motive'

Dutch police confirm stabber who injured two in Amsterdam had 'terrorist motive.'

The stabbing incident which occurred on Friday at Amsterdam's main train station was a terror attack, Dutch police said.

Initially, an eyewitness said the motive for the stabbing appeared to be a quarrel during which one side drew a knife. However, a statement from Amsterdam's city council said the suspect had indicated that his motive was terrorism.

The stabber, a 19-year-old from Afghanistan who holds a German residency permit, was shot and arrested by local police.

His home is currently being searched by German authorities, and he himself remains hospitalized and under surveillance.

Two American tourists who were severely injured in the attack also remain hospitalized.