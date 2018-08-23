UN says it has run out of funding for Gaza

UN political chief says she is deeply concerned over the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, warns of war.

The United Nations has run out of funding to pay for fuel needed for hospitals, water plants and other critical facilities in Gaza, the UN political chief said Wednesday, according to AFP.

Rosemary Di Carlo also told the Security Council that recent violent escalations between Israel and Gaza-based terrorist groups "threatened to plunge Gaza into war."

The comments came at the monthly meeting of the Security Council on the Israeli-Palestinian Arab conflict. The meeting was held as the United Nations was working with Egypt to address the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and halt the violence.

Di Carlo said she was "deeply concerned that funding for UN emergency fuel, which sustains some 250 critical facilities in Gaza has now run out" and appealed for $4.5 million to ensure essential services for the rest of the year.

The UN undersecretary-general for political affairs also raised concern over a "dangerously short supply of essential medicines" after 40 percent of the stocks of drugs were completely depleted.

Tensions have risen in the region recent months, ever since Palestinian Arabs began the weekly “March of the Return” protests along the border between Gaza and Israel.

In addition to attempting to infiltrate into Israel, the Arab rioters have been using kites and balloons with explosives attached in order to set fire to Israeli property.

The protests have been openly encouraged by Gaza’s Hamas terrorist rulers.

Earlier this month, Hamas terrorists fired over 150 rockets at Israel in one day. At least two Israeli civilians were injured by the rockets, one of them seriously. Dozens were treated for shock.

Israel responded to the barrage of rockets by attacking Hamas military sites, including tunnels, training compounds, and weapons stores.

UN envoy Nickolay Mladenov and Egyptian officials have been seeking to broker a truce between Israel and Hamas.

Senior Hamas officials recently claimed that negotiations have made significant progress, and that a ceasefire is expected to be reached next week, following the Eid al-Adha holiday.

Israeli media have speculated that a deal could entail easing Israel's naval blockade of Gaza in exchange for calm on the border and the return of the bodies of two soldiers killed in 2014.

Di Carlo called "on all parties" to ensure that humanitarian aid reaches Gaza and urged Hamas to provide information on Israeli nationals held in Gaza.