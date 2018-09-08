Israeli aircraft attack strategic positions belonging to Hamas in retaliation for barrage of at least 150 rockets.

A 30-year-old woman was seriously injured on Thursday morning when a rocket hit a building in the Eshkol Regional Council of southern Israel. Another man was lightly injured by shrapnel.

A barrage of at least 150 rockets were fired from Gaza into southern Israel on Wednesday. The IDF said early Thursday morning that since midnight alone, about 80 launchings had been identified from the Gaza Strip toward Israeli territory.

The Iron Dome system intercepted a total of 25 launches. Most of the rockets exploded in open areas.

In retaliation for the rocket fire, Israeli aircraft overnight Wednesday carried out more than 100 attacks on strategic positions belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization in Gaza, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said.

The attacks came after Gaza terrorists fired a barrage of hundreds of rockets at southern Israel.

The IDF attacked ten military compounds of the Hamas terrorist organization along the Gaza Strip, including production complexes, intensification targets, advanced weapons and special capabilities.

Among the targets were:

- The headquarters of the Hamas battalion in Jabalya which contained dozens of terrorist targets.

- A military compound used by the commander of the Northern Gaza City Division, which includes a marine tunnel.

- A military post of Hamas used by the Al Jabalya Central Battalion, where combat training is carried out in built-up areas as well as training of divers of the Hamas naval force.

- A military compound of the Zaytun Battalion, which is used to store rocket weapons and to dig tunnels.

- A military compound of the East Jabalya battalion, which is used for training and fighting in a built-up area, where a shaft leading to the terrorist tunnels complex had been dug.

- A Hamas base in the northern Gaza Strip, which is used for training operatives in a built-up area and which contains a launching system.

- A training compound for fighting in a built-up area in central Gaza

- A battalion compound of the Jabalya battalion, where training and meetings of senior members of the battalion are held.

- A military compound used by the Hamas terrorist organization to store weapons and explosives. In the past, it served as a site for the digging of firing shafts.

- A Hamas military compound used by the Dir al-Balah battalion, where tunnels are being dug.

"The Hamas terrorist organization continues to carry out acts of terror against Israeli citizens and their defense infrastructures, violates Israeli sovereignty and endangers the citizens of Israel and the security forces. The IDF is prepared for a variety of scenarios and is determined to continue carrying out its mission to protect the citizens of Israel," the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said.