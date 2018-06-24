IDF reveals how Hamas uses arson terror





The Hamas terror organization is directly responsible for the recent wave of ‘balloon bomb’ and ‘terror kite’ attacks by Gaza terrorists on Israel, IDF officials say, claiming that the terror group is actively working to organize cells of terrorists to prepare and launch incendiary devices at Israeli territory.

In recent weeks, terrorists operating out of the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip have launched thousands of balloons and kites carrying makeshift explosive and incendiary devices towards Israeli territory. The attacks have sparked numerous fires in Israel, destroying nature preserves and causing millions of dollars in damage to farmers in the western Negev.

The attacks began towards the end of the so-called “March of Return”, a series of violent attempts by Gazans to breach the Israeli border and force their way into Israel. Beginning on March 30th, tens of thousands of Gazans regularly participated in clashes with Israel security personnel deployed to the border.

According to Israeli security officials, the recent wave of arson attacks have been organized by members of the Hamas terror group, which has established and trained cells of terrorists to prepare and launch the incendiary balloons and kites towards Israeli territory.

“The Hamas terror organization deliberately conducts arson terror attacks in an organized manner,” and IDF spokesperson said.

The spokesperson warned that Israel will hold Hamas responsible for the attacks.

“Hamas leads the arson and explosive kites phenomenon; it orchestrates the launches and will bear the consequences for its actions.”

The IDF says that while the idea to use kites and balloons for the attacks did not come from Hamas, the terror group quickly adopted the tactic.

“After beginning as a popular phenomenon, it has become clear in recent weeks that the launching of arson and explosive device-laden kites and balloons is now a deliberate activity, planned and executed by the Hamas terror organization, targeting Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip.



“Hamas coordinates and executes this activity in the following way: First, a Hamas commander in charge of launching arson kites and balloons directs subordinate operatives to prepare them.



“Upon receiving these instructions, the operatives prepare the kite or balloon and attach flammable or explosive materials, which are taken from Hamas military posts, to it.



“Arson kites are made by Hamas terror operatives in large quantities and in an organized manner.



“Once the explosive kites and balloons are fully prepared, the operatives launch them into target areas within Israeli territory that allow for large fires to be ignited.”

