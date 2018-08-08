2 injured in Gaza rocket barrage

At least two people were lightly injured when a rocket fired from Gaza struck a house in Sderot Tuesday evening.

An injured man was struck by shrapnel from a rocket which struck a house, and a 13-year-old boy was also injured by a rocket strike

United Hatzalah treated numerous people for shock following the rocket strike.

The rocket attack caused the Red Alert siren to sound in the south.

Eight rockets were fired from Gaza, the IDF stated. The Iron Dome missile defense system intercepted two rockets.

Magen David Adom Paramedic and Medi-Cycle Rider Alex Shemis said: "The MDA 101 Center received numerous reports from various scenes in the city. I was dispatched on my Medi-Cycle to the scene where there was a report of an injured. When I arrived on the scene I saw a 34 year old, conscious, with a number of bleeding wounds. Together with additional MDA teams, we provided him with medical treatment and he was evacuated in light to moderate condition to hospital. From there I drove to another scene where a 20 year old was injured in light condition. He was treated and evacuated by Intensive Care Ambulance to hospital. A number of people, including 2 pregnant women who started having contractions, suffering from stress symptoms were checked and treated at the scene by MDA teams and evacuated to hospital for further treatment."





Earlier, terrorists from Gaza opened fire at a group of civilians working on the security barrier.

The IDF announced the reinforcement of the Gaza division Tuesday in response to threats from the Hamas terrorist organization.

Hamas released a statement in response to an Israeli airstrike which killed two terrorists Tuesday afternoon In the statement, Hamas warned that "Israel will not be able to sleep at night. Their attack will not pass without them paying a price."

Earlier on Tuesday, Gaza terrorists fired at IDF soldiers stationed near northern Gaza. In response, the IDF targeted the Hamas post from which the shots were fired, eliminating two Hamas terrorists.

However, reports are circulating about a possible ceasefire between Hamas and Israel. On Monday, London's Asharq Al-Awsat claimed that Hamas had agreed to a "gradual ceasefire" in exchange for Israel reopening the Kerem Shalom crossing.

On Tuesday, Israel Hayom reported that internal disagreements between the Arabs and within Hamas itself may cause the Egyptian efforts to fail.