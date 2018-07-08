Report: Internal Arab disputes delay Gaza agreement

Internal Arab disputes are hindering efforts to reach an agreement for a calm in Gaza, Israel Hayom reported.

On Monday, it was reported that Hamas had agreed to a gradual ceasefire with Israel, in exchange for the reopening of the Kerem Shalom border crossing and a wider fishing zone around Gaza.

An informed senior Egyptian official involved in direct and indirect contacts between Hamas, Israel and the Palestinian Authority told Israel Hayom that the Egypt is considering dispatching a high-level Egyptian security delegation to Gaza in order to try to resolve some of the disputes.

He added that the main disagreements at present were between the Hamas political bureau, which supports a diplomatic solution for Gaza, and senior members of the organization's military wing, who argue that only a military confrontation with Israel will force Israel to permanently open its border crossings with Gaza.to all types of imports and exports.

Israel currently does not allow ammunition, weapons, or explosives of any kind to be brought into Gaza, and checks vehicles leaving to ensure they do not contain dangerous materials.