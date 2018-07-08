Gaza terrorists fire at IDF soldiers

Gaza terrorists on Tuesday morning fired shots towards IDF soldiers near northern Gaza.

In response, an IDF tank targeted the post from which the shots were fired.

The targeted post belongs to the Hamas terror organization. According to AFP, two Hamas terrorists were killed in the strike.

No injuries to IDF troops were reported.



An IDF spokesperson said, "The IDF is prepared to target any aggression against Israel and holds Hamas responsible for everything happening in and from the Gaza Strip."