Erdogan: Mossad, CIA, plan to rescue American pastor

Turkish Pres. Erdogan claims agents are already in neighborhood where pastor Andrew Brunson is under house arrest.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told Turkey's Star that CIA and Mossad agents are planning to rescue a pastor Andrew Brunson.

According to the report, agents are already in Brunson's neighborhood.

Brunson has been held in Turkey for nearly two years. He is currently under house arrest and must wear an electronic tracking device at all times.

Last week, Israel released a Turkish woman who transferred money to the Hamas terror group, in a gesture intended to aid Brunson's release. However, Turkey refused to release Brunson, leading US President Donald Trump to impose sanctions on the country.

Turkey responded to the announcement by urging the US to reconsider, and promising to retaliate if they did not.