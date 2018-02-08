Turkey vows to retaliate against American sanctions

Turkish Foreign Ministry urges U.S. to cancel sanctions imposed on Turkish ministers over the case of American pastor.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry on Wednesday vowed to "retaliate" against U.S. sanctions on Turkish ministers over the case of American pastor Andrew Brunson.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu that Ankara will provide an adequate response to the sanctions.

"We call on the U.S. administration to walk back from this wrong decision," said a statement by the Turkish foreign ministry quoted by Reuters.

The statement called Washington's action a "hostile stance".

"The U.S. move to impose sanctions against two our ministers will not remain unanswered," Cavusoglu wrote on Twitter.

"We will not be able to resolve our problems unless the U.S. administration realizes that its attempts to push its illegal demands through such methods are futile," he added.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Trump Administration imposed sanctions on Turkish officials over the imprisonment of Pastor Andrew Brunson.

According to Bloomberg News, the Trump Administration compiled a list of individuals and institutions in Turkey to sanction if Brunson and other Americans are not freed.

Last Thursday, President Donald Trump threatened to impose economic sanctions on Turkey if Pastor Brunson was not released.

“The United States will impose large sanctions on Turkey for their long time detainment of Pastor Andrew Brunson, a great Christian, family man and wonderful human being. He is suffering greatly. This innocent man of faith should be released immediately!” he tweeted.

Hours after Trump’s tweet, Turkey's foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu fired back at Trump in a tweet of his own.

“No one dictates [to] Turkey. We will never tolerate threats from anybody. Rule of law is for everyone; no exception,” he stated.

On Saturday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan responded to Trump and clarified that Turkey will stand its ground.

The United States would be losing a strong and sincere partner if it does not change this attitude, Erdogan added.

On Monday, Turkey’s National Security Council responded to Trump’s threats, saying the United States’ use of threatening language against Turkey “is unacceptable and disrespectful” given the ties between the two allies.