Report: US prepares sanctions against Turkey

Trump Administration reportedly prepares list of Turkish citizens, institutions, to sanction if American pastor is not released.

The US is preparing to impose sanctions on Turkey in response to the imprisonment of an American pastor and other US citizens, Bloomberg News reported.

According to the report, the Trump Administration has compiled a list of individuals and institutions in Turkey to sanction if Pastor Andrew Brunson and other Americans are not freed.

The sanctions which are being prepared are based on the US sanctions in effect against Russia as well as associates of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The Turkish lira dropped sharply in value in response to reports of the impending sanctions.

Last Thursday, US President Donald Trump threatened to impose economic sanctions on Turkey if Pastor Brunson was not released.

“The United States will impose large sanctions on Turkey for their long time detainment of Pastor Andrew Brunson, a great Christian, family man and wonderful human being. He is suffering greatly. This innocent man of faith should be released immediately!” he tweeted.

Trump reportedly asked the Israeli government to release a Turkish citizen accused of aiding the Hamas terrorist organization as part of a deal with Turkish President Recep Tayyp Erdogan to secure Brunson's release.

The president was reportedly furious when Erdogan refused to hold up his end of the deal.

The Turkish government has threatened to retaliate if the US imposes sanctions.