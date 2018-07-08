Turkish officials to visit Washington amid ongoing row

Delegation of Turkish officials reportedly will head to Washington to discuss ongoing tensions between the two countries.

A delegation of Turkish officials will head to Washington in two days to discuss the row between the two countries, Reuters reported Monday, citing CNN Turk.

Ankara and Washington have reached pre-agreements on certain issues, CNN Turk said, without elaborating.

Relations between the two countries have soured over a series of issues, but most recently over the trial of U.S. pastor Andrew Brunson on terrorism charges.

Brunson, who has been detained in the country for more than year, is accused of working with Fethullah Gulen, an Islamic cleric who Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan claims orchestrated a failed coup in 2016.

Last week, the Trump administration imposed sanctions on individuals and institutions in response to the trial of Brunson.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry has vowed to "retaliate" against the U.S. sanctions, calling the American move a "hostile stance".