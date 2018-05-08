Druze Zionist Council head: 'Unconditional loyalty to country'

Atta Farhat: 'Between us and the Jewish People, there is a long-standing alliance, and we want this alliance to continue to exist.'

Druze Zionist Council head Atta Farhat says that even before the framework agreement Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu struck with the Druze, he was in favor of the Nationality Law because "loyalty to the country shouldn't be conditional on anything. Loyalty to the country must come from the heart, 100%."

Farhat has written extensively about Israeli Druze, saying "There are no Druze in the world who can claim a better and freer life than the Druze citizens of Israel."

He has tried to expose purported tensions erupting within his community as mere social demolition tactics normally employed by the Left: "The New Israel Fund and other haters of Jewish tradition have found a fault line, and are pushing to cause a rupture between our Druze brothers and Jews. Don't allow it to happen! They strike when the Jewish nation thinks it's weak or 'enlightened'. But the Jewish nation is not weak; it is strong, your light is your Torah, your prophets, your heritage and your people. I have told my Druze brothers not to fall into this foolish trap set by the Left."

Druze gather at Israeli-Syrian border in Golan Heights in October 2017 to support Syrian Druze brothers in Hadar Flash 90 Israeligather at Israeli-Syrian border in Golan Heights in October 2017 to support Syrianbrothers in Hadar

Now Farhat has sharpened his message, saying "Someone whose soul isn't loyal can't belong to the State."

"Israel is democratic only because it is a Jewish State. If it isn't Jewish, it simply won't exist. The nation-state law is one of 14 Basic Laws that define Israel's identity – what and who the country is, what its flag looks like, what its national anthem is, what its capital is. The Law does not focus on human rights or individual rights or the rights of ethnic groups. These are all spelled out in the Basic Law: Human Dignity and Liberty.

"The Basic Law: Israel as the Nation-State of the Jewish People does not contradict the other basic laws; it complements them by discussing the aspect of identity in the existing basic laws.

"Only the Jewish People have national rights in the Land of Israel. All other peoples can enjoy full civil rights such as self-determination. The nation-state law seeks to block the Arabs' nationalist aspirations and their demands in the Land of Israel.

"I call on my Druze brethren and the leaders of the Druze protest not to take us down a slippery slope and leave us in the abyss. Between us and the Jewish People, there is a long-standing alliance, and we want this alliance to continue to exist. I say that the leaders of the anti-nation-state law protests will be responsible for everything that befalls the Druze. Because we, unfortunately, are losing the support of the Jewish public as a result of the protests," Farhat said.

