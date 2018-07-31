After a third Druze officer protested the Nationality Law, declaring he would stop serving the country, Ben Caspit and Prof. Aryeh Eldad spoke with Brig. Gen. (ret.) Hasson Hasson, former Military Attaché to the President.

Hasson explained that even though he is opposed to the Nationality Law, he opposes the officers actions: "I don't connect with the officers' decision to stop serving. This isn't the way.

"I've always said the most beautiful thing that happened to the Jewish people is the Druze community, and the most beautiful thing that happened to the Druze community is the Jewish people ... We'll continue to sacrifice and contribute as we've always done for the country," Hasson said.

Hasson continued, "There is much talk about this law ... It's clear that this law spit on us and confused us, but this is not the struggle of the Druze community alone ... I'm very proud of the capabilities of the Druze community. We are fighting for the essence, character, and identity of the State of Israel, not just the Druze community."

When asked if he thinks it will be a spreading epidemic where the Druze refuse to serve, he replied: "We'll do everything to stop this thing ... The army is outside of politics and we don't mix the army and the security establishment with politics. The pain is all of ours'. This law has removed us from our national identity. We're neither equal nor partners. On the other hand, it's forbidden to mix emotions and one must act wisely."

Regarding the claim that nothing had changed and the State of Israel was already defined as the State of the Jewish people, he responded, "The words written in the Declaration of Independence do not contradict the position of the community ... What is this separating between religions? Where's the conscience here? The Declaration of Independence in the same breath gives the right answer and expression. It is to uproot the principle of equality and this is what'll destroy the values ​​of Israeli society. My message is very clear and clear to all of Israel, to the minority and to the majority, to the haredim and to the religious. The State is no longer divided into Left and Right, but rather normal and abnormal. Between the sane and fanatic, and this is unacceptable."

There's a claim it was the Left who incited the Druze and called on them to protest against the Nationality Law.

"I reject this outright. I don't recognize anything political. I served for 37 years with pride and a head held high, and I gave my whole life to the State of Israel, and so my father did, and my son did, and so will we continue to do. Satisfaction and happiness after my lectures is that I receive calls from people who decided to join the special units following my lectures."

Do you think the Arab minority that does not serve in the army deserves the same rights?

"Absolutely yes. Perhaps a law should be enacted that would favor anyone serving from all ethnic groups. It's impossible to make a sweeping separation. Anyone who isn't Jewish should feel uncomfortable? In the future, officers and commanders who want to buy a home in Tel Aviv or Haifa won't be given an apartment? They won't be hired for work?"

Do you believe that because of the Nationality Law, they won't sell an apartment in Tel Aviv to the Druze?



"I believe so. Today we encounter such difficulties, this law will only exacerbate it because of the name, because of the language, etc. The State of Israel is a very special country, the number one power in the Middle East that has great influence in the world, but it will fail miserably if it collapses in its values. My message is that we will continue to contribute to the State of Israel. This is the Holy of Holies for me. Together with this we're embarking on an initiative to replace this confused law with a Basic Law on the basis of the Declaration of Independence, which is the right solution at the national level. I'm proud of my brothers, the Druze and the Jews, who initiate and contribute. There is a need to unify the ranks so this will succeed by acting with circumspection and without fervor. Not to act only from emotion and the gut but to be determined to replace this law. We'll embark on the right struggle that will lead to a national referendum of the most democratic form."