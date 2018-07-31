Druze officer who protested Nationality Law suspended

Officer announces in post he would resign from army in protest of legislation; punished with 14-day suspension from office.

Druze officer Captain Shadi Zidan who announced in a Facebook post that he intends leaving the army in protest of the Nationality Law, was suspended from office for 14 days.

Zidan, 23, a deputy platoon commander in a combat battalion, published the protest post the day after another Druze officer, Amir Jamal, announced his plan to leave military service in protest of the Law.

"I served all over the country, there's no place I haven't been," Zidan wrote. "To this day I've given the State my soul, risked my life, I haven't seen home and what not ... I've stood up for the country's flag with pride and salute it, I sang Hatikvah because I was sure that was my country and I'm equal to everyone. But today for the first time in my service I refused to salute the flag, I refused for the first time to sing the national anthem.

"I am not a political person, but I'm a citizen like everyone else and give all my strength to the State and in the end I'm a second-class citizen?" Zidan asked later in the post. "No, thank you, I'm not willing to be part of this, and yes, I join this struggle and I decided to stop serving this country, thank you, State of Israel."

Capt. Amir Jamal, a Druze officer from the village of Yirka, who is serving in an IDF ground forces logistics unit, published a Facebook post yesterday announcing he would resign from service in protest of the Nationality Law. Jamal also called on other Druze serving in the IDF follow him.