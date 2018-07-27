Shots fired at IDF troops in northern Gaza

Since March 30, Arabs have been holding weekly violent riots along the Gaza border and have been using kites and balloons with explosives attached in order to set fire to Israeli property.
The thousands of balloons and kites carrying incendiary and makeshift explosive devices have sparked hundreds of fires and caused millions of dollars in property damage inside Israel.
The so-called “March of the Return” protests have been openly encouraged by Gaza’s Hamas terrorist rulers.
Tags:IDF, Gaza Region