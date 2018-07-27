Violent riots along Gaza border continue

IDF says 7,000 Palestinian Arabs took part in violent riots along the Gaza border. Hamas claims 14-year-old shot dead.

Violent riots along Gaza border continued in several locations on Friday afternoon, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said.

According to the statement, some 7,000 Palestinian Arabs took part in the riot, throwing rocks and burning tires at IDF forces and at the fence. During the day, tear gas canisters and a grenade were thrown towards the forces, exploding inside Gaza.

IDF troops identified a number of suspects who approached the security fence, sabotaged it and returned to Gaza. The forces responded with riot dispersal methods and also opened fire demonstrations in accordance with the rules of engagement.

“IDF forces are deployed along the border fence and are prepared for a variety of scenarios,” the IDF statement said.

Meanwhile, the Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza claimed that Israeli forces shot dead a Palestinian Arab teenager during clashes along the Gaza border.

The 14-year-old, who was not named, died during border confrontations east of Rafah in southern Gaza, the second Palestinian to be killed on Friday, the ministry said, according to AFP.

Since March 30, Arabs have been holding weekly violent riots along the Gaza border and have been using kites and balloons with explosives attached in order to set fire to Israeli property.

The thousands of balloons and kites carrying incendiary and makeshift explosive devices have sparked hundreds of fires and caused millions of dollars in property damage inside Israel.

The so-called “March of the Return” protests have been openly encouraged by Gaza’s Hamas terrorist rulers.

