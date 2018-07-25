Report: Toronto shooter visited ISIS websites

Canadian investigators have indications that Faisal Hussain, who opened fire on restaurants and cafes in a popular Toronto neighborhood on Sunday, visited Islamic State (ISIS) websites and may have expressed support for the terrorist group, a law enforcement source told CBS News on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old Hussain killed a 10-year-old girl and a young woman and wounded 13 others in Sunday’s attack in Toronto’s Greektown.

Investigators are looking into whether Hussain may have lived at one time in Afghanistan and possibly Pakistan, the source told CBS News. There is no indication, however, that Hussain was directed by ISIS to carry out the attack.

"At this stage, based on the state of the investigation, which is led by the Toronto police service, there is no connection between that individual and national security," Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale said Tuesday.

Hussain’s family has said he suffered from psychosis and depression for years but they never imagined he would do such a thing. It was not immediately clear whether he took his own life or was killed by police during the attack Sunday night.

A statement from Hussain's relatives said he had lifelong "severe mental health challenges." They said medications did not help him and the interventions of professionals were unsuccessful.

"While we did our best to seek help for him throughout his life of struggle and pain, we could never imagine that this would be his devastating and destructive end," the family said. "Our hearts are in pieces for the victims and for our city as we all come to grips with this terrible tragedy. We will mourn those who were lost for the rest of our lives."

Police have not said where Hussain got his handgun. Canada overhauled its gun-control laws after the country's worst mass shooting in 1989, when gunman Marc Lepine killed 14 women and himself at Montreal's Ecole Polytechnique college. It is now illegal to possess an unregistered handgun or any kind of rapid-fire weapon. Canada also requires training, a

Police Chief Mark Saunders said he would not speculate on the motive for Sunday's attack, saying, "We do not know why this has happened yet. It's going to take some time."