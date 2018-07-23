Toronto: Shooter kills 1, injures 14

Police investigate shooting, say it's not clear if shooter was killed by police or self-inflicted wound.

A Sunday night shooting in Greektown in downtown Toronto injured 14 people and killed a young woman.

One of the injured victims, a young girl, is in critical condition, 680 News reported.

It is not clear what the shooter's motive was.

However, according to 680 News, the shooter himself is also dead.

According to Police Chief Mark Saunders, it is not clear if the shooter was shot during a shootout with the police, or if he shot himself.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford tweeted, "My heart goes out to the victims and loved ones of the horrific act of gun violence in Toronto. Thank you to all the first responders for acting quickly to help everyone affected."