Toronto shooter identified

The man responsible for a shooting rampage in Toronto’s Greektown on Sunday that left two people dead and 13 injured has been identified as Faisal Hussain, local police said on Monday evening, according to The Canadian Press.

The Special Investigations Unit said Hussain is a 29-year-old from Toronto.

Police have said he was found dead, with a gunshot wound, after exchanging fire with officers during the incident on Danforth Avenue on Sunday night.

The SIU said they identified the man after talking with a member of his immediate family and confirming his identity.

An autopsy for Hussain was scheduled for Tuesday morning in Toronto, according to CP.

An 18-year-old woman who was aspiring to be a nurse and a 10-year-old girl have been identified as the two people killed in the incident.

Hussain’s motive is still not known, but his family said on Monday he suffered from severe mental health problems.

The family expressed condolences in a statement, saying it was "utterly devastated by the incomprehensible news" that the 29-year-old was responsible for the rampage.

The family added he struggled with psychosis and depression throughout his life, and medications and therapy didn't work to treat him.

The relatives said their "hearts are in pieces for the victims."