Bennett: Restraint creates escalation

Jewish Home chairman Naftali Bennett responded on Saturday night to reports of a ceasefire between Israel and the Gaza terrorist organizations.

"The formula whereby after two months of fires and hundreds of rockets on residents of the Gaza Belt, Hamas dictates the ceasefire to us, is a grave mistake,” he said.

“I made it clear two months ago: Restraint creates escalation. Those who refrain to respond to the violation of our sovereignty and refrain from fundamental actions impose on us an ongoing war of attrition. The IDF must be ordered to act with force, sophistication and thoroughness,” added Bennett.

Hamas and Islamic Jihad claimed earlier on Saturday that they had reached a ceasefire agreement with Israel, after Gaza terrorists fired hundreds of rockets toward Israeli territory.

Hours after the two terrorist organizations claimed that a ceasefire had been reached, two rockets were launched from Gaza towards Israel. The Iron Dome aerial defense system intercepted one of the rockets, according to the IDF.