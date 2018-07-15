Iron Dome intercepts Gaza rocket

Hours after Hamas and Islamic Jihad declare a ceasefire, two more rockets fired at Israel.

Two rockets were launched from Gaza towards Israel overnight Saturday. The Iron Dome aerial defense system intercepted one of the rockets, according to the IDF.

The rocket attack came just hours after the Hamas and Islamic Jihad claimed that they had reached a ceasefire agreement with Israel.

A senior Israeli security official said in response that "only facts on the ground will dictate whether we continue to respond."

On Saturday night, before the end of the Sabbath, four people, all members of one family, were injured by shrapnel after a rocket exploded inside the city of Sderot.

Earlier, a rocket exploded near a synagogue in Sderot. There were no injuries. At the same time, the IDF announced that it had attacked a high-rise building in the Shati refugee camp in Gaza City, which Hamas used as a training facility for fighting in built-up areas.

A tunnel for underground fighting was discovered underneath the building.

At least 20 rockets and mortar shells that were fired toward Israel during the Sabbath were intercepted by Iron Dome. There were no physical injuries or damages.

The latest rocket barrage on southern Israel began at 1:36 a.m. Israel time on Saturday morning. These rockets were continuously launched at these communities until 6:15 am., and they began again at 1:14 p.m. and continued from there.