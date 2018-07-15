Hamas: We reached a ceasefire agreement with Israel

Hamas, Islamic Jihad, claim Israel agreed to a ceasefire. Israeli official: Facts on the ground will determine what happens next.

The Hamas and Islamic Jihad terror groups made a ceasefire agreement with Israel, sources in the terror organizations said.

A senior Israeli security official responded that "only facts on the ground will dictate whether we continue to respond."

Earlier, Hamas confirmed that it was holding talks with Egypt and other international bodies in order to reach a pace agreement. On Saturday evening, Islamic Jihad said that they would agree to cease firing rockets at Israel, if Israel put an end to the "attacks."

Over 180 rockets have been fired at Israel since Friday. At least 20 of them were shot down by Israel's Iron Dome missile defense system, and at least 73 others fell in open fields.

Four Israelis were injured when a rocket hit their home.

The IDF responded by attacking dozens of Hamas terror and military targets, including three tunnels, a command center, a military training base, and others.

On Sunday morning, the IDF will hold a series of training exercises expected to last through most of the week. In one of these exercises, the IDF will simulate the conquest of Gaza City.

Israel's Education Ministry emphasized that the "summer school" camp-like program will continue as scheduled, but field trips in or to towns bordering Gaza will be canceled.