EU ambassador: 'Unacceptable' to fire against civilians

European Union Ambassador to Israel Emanuele Giaufret on Saturday night responded to the barrage of rockets fired from Gaza into Israeli territory.

In a tweet, Giaufret wrote, "Following reports of rockets fired to southern Israel from Gaza. Indiscriminate firing against civilian targets is unacceptable. Very concerned for the situation, and the possibility of further escalation. Need to restore calm and step back from the brink."

Since Friday, Gaza terrorists have fired over 180 rockets at Israeli territory. At least 20 of these were shot down by Israel's Iron Dome missile defense system, and at least 73 others landed in open fields.

However, rockets also landed in a Sderot street, near a synagogue, in a family's home, and on a playground. Four Israelis were injured in the attacks.

The IDF retaliated by targeting dozens of Hamas military and terror targets, including a command center, military training base, three terror tunnels, and weapons storehouses.

On Saturday night, the Hamas and Islamic JIhad terror groups claimed a ceasefire with Israel. Israel, however, has said that only "facts on the ground" will determine what happens next.