Sderot: Family injured when rocket hits their home

Four Israelis injured when rocket hits home, second rocket lands near synagogue.

Four Israelis were lightly wounded on Saturday when a rocket hit their home.

A Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedic who treated the family said the father, 50, suffered shrapnel wounds to his forehead and legs, and the mother, 45, suffered shrapnel wounds to her legs. The family's 15-year-old daughter suffered wounds to her face, and her 14-year-old sister suffered wounds to her legs.

All of the victims were transferred to Ashkelon's Barzilai Hospital.

A second rocket landed near a synagogue in the city, but did not cause injuries.

Meanwhile, the IDF confirmed that it attacked a building in Gaza City which served as a Hamas training base. Beneath the building, Hamas had dug a tunnel, which was used for underground training exercises.

All of the building's residents received prior warning of the attack.

The IDF also attacked an additional two terror tunnels, as well as the Beit Lahia battalion's command center and dozens of other Hamas military targets, an IDF statement said.

"The Hamas terror organization is responsible for everything which occurs in Gaza and which emanate from it, and they are the ones responsible for this situation," the statement read. "The IDF is prepared for a wide range of scenarios and will increase [attacks] according to its assessment of the situation and operational need. The IDF is determined to continue protecting Israeli citizens."

"This attack is one example of the IDF's intelligence and operational capabilities," an IDF spokesman said.

Since 3:00p.m., over 100 rockets and mortars were fired at Israel from Gaza, with Israel's Iron Dome missile defense system shot down at least 20, and 73 others fell in open areas. Other than damage to a chicken coop, no other damage was caused by those rockets which fell in open areas.

Incendiary kites and balloons fired from Gaza caused fifteen fires on Saturday, including two in a forest. All of the fires are now under control.