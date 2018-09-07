Cabinet to discuss earthquake preparations

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Monday discussed the defense establishment's handling of the kites in Gaza as well as other threats facing the nation during the Likud faction meeting.

"With regard to Gaza, I told you a long time ago that I do not intend to announce in advance all the steps we are making or planning, but in one consultation with the defense minister we will put pressures on the Hamas regime in the Gaza Strip immediately. There will be additional steps and I will not specify them," Netanyahu said.

He also addressed the issue of preparations for major earthquakes in light of the spate of minor earthquakes which have struck over the past week. "In the north, we are guarding the State of Israel from the threats in the north. You know that, but there are also other threats in the north, threats from nature: earthquakes. We are preparing together with the Minister of Finance and the Minister of Defense. On the question of the earthquakes, an important act has already been made with National Outline Plan 38, but of course there is a need for additional steps, and it costs a lot of money. It should be spread over a period of years, but it will be brought to the cabinet in the coming days."

Netanyahu added that "all these steps and many other steps that I do not detail here, in the economy, in diplomacy, in security, in intelligence, in energy, in all the areas that the members here deal with, all these steps are bearing fruit."

"We have been told that Israel has been ranked as the eighth most powerful country in the world in recent days, after the US, Russia, China, Japan, even though we are a fraction of a percentage of some of these countries. We are there thanks to the people of Israel, thanks to statesmanship," he added.

He also said that "this presence will be expressed the day after when I meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow to discuss the common interests of our two countries and these interests, these relations are expressed in close contact with President Trump and other leaders."