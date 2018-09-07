Another earthquake felt near Tiberias

Earthquake measuring 3.1 on the Richter scale felt east of Tiberias, the third such incident since the morning hours.

An earthquake measuring 3.1 on the Richter scale was felt east of Tiberias on Sunday evening.

It was the third earthquake to have been felt in northern Israel since the morning hours. Earlier, shortly after 4:40 p.m., a 3.9-magnitude earthquake was felt near ​​Tiberias and the Kinneret.

Later on Sunday afternoon, another earthquake was felt in the same area, at a magnitude of 3.2.

There were no reports of injuries in any of the three earthquakes.

Dorit, a resident of Tiberias, told Arutz Sheva, "My apartment on the second floor shook for four or five seconds, and there was a slight feeling of helplessness.”

Following the recent earthquakes, the City of Tiberias said it would vacate three apartments. The decision was made in an assessment of the situation between Tiberias Mayor Yossi Ben David and city officials.

The three earthquakes on Sunday are the latest in a series of earthquakes that have occurred in the north since Wednesday at 5.30 a.m., when a 4.1-magnitude earthquake shook the region.