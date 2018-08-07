Report: Israel world's eighth most powerful nation

US News and World Report: 'Israel has a large presence on the global stage, thanks in part to its close relationship with the US.'

A prestigious US-based magazine said that Israel is the eighth most powerful nation in the world, ahead of international heavyweights such as the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Canada, and Singapore.

"Israel, the only Jewish nation in the world, is a small country on the eastern shore of the Mediterranean Sea. For its relatively small size, the country has played a large role in global affairs. The country has a strong economy, landmarks of significance to several religions and strained relationships with many of its Arab neighbors," wrote the US News and World Report's annual ranking of 'Best Countries'.

"Israel has a technologically advanced market economy with cut diamonds, high-technology equipment and pharmaceuticals among its major exports. The country is very highly developed in terms of life expectancy, education, per capita income and other human development index indicators."

Following Israel was Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and South Korea. Topping the list was the United States, Russia, and China."

Advisors of Prime Minister Netanyahu quickly seized on Israel's relatively high ranking as evidence to the premier's success. "Israel is in 8th place. An amazing figure. Prime Minister Netanyahu turned Israel into a rising world power," tweeted his social media advisor Yonatan Urich.