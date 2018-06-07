Number of terrorist attacks in Jerusalem drops to 3-year low

Shabak reports 220 attacks in June, with just six occurring within Jerusalem's borders.

Israeli security services documented only six terrorist attacks in Jerusalem in June — the lowest figure on record for any given month in at least three years.

The tally constitutes a sharp drop in attacks in Jerusalem from May, when security forces documented 34 such incidents in the capital. The decrease was part of an overall drop of 40 percent in the number of terrorist attacks documented in June, when 220 such incidents were registered, Shabak (Israel Security Agency) said in its monthly report published this week.

The figure for May was 365, the highest number of terror attacks on Israelis in over 2 years.

The first half of June was Ramadan, a Muslim month-long holiday when worshipers fast from sunrise to sundown. Ramadan usually features a spike, not a decrease in terrorist activity.

However, Israel massively increased its security presence in Jerusalem in June, in a successful effort to prevent disturbances and terror attacks.

Five people were wounded in the terrorist attacks in May, one of the moderately and the rest lightly.

Through May and June, the Hamas terrorist group organized weekly riots along the border with Israel. Tens of thousands of people arrived to some of the violent riots, which featured burning tires, the hurling of rocks and firebombs at troops near the fence, damage to the security fence, incendiary kites and balloons and attempts to breach the border en masse.

The incendiary kites and balloons, armed with explosives, have burned hundreds of acres of Israeli agricultural land, as well as forests and nature reserves. Some have landed in populated areas as well, posing a danger to the residents.