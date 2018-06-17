Gazan kite terror scorches nature reserve

Incendiary kites, balloons, spark over 20 fires in Israel, including near an IDF post and on a nature reserve.

Incendiary kites and balloons on Saturday sparked over 20 fires in Israel.

Locations included Erez, Kissufim, Mefalsim, Kibbutz Re'im, Kibbutz Be'eri, and an IDF post.

In addition, the kite terror sparked a fire in the Kurkar Hills Nature Reserve near Kibbutz Nir Am. Firefighters and Nature Authority workers are still working to extinguish the blaze, which has already scorched 100 dunams (25 acres).

Gaza media on Saturday night reported that IAF drones fired at a group of terrorists preparing incendiary balloons in central Gaza. The IDF confirmed the attack, but said the shots were warning shots.

According to Gaza's Health Ministry, two terrorists were wounded by the IAF.