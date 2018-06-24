Incendiary balloon lands in populated area of Sderot

Police close off road in southern city of Sderot, after incendiary balloon found in populated area.

Over the weekend police and firefighters responded to fires in the southern region as a result of incendiary kites and balloons launched by terrorists from Gaza.

This morning, Sunday, police closed off a road in the city of Sderot, after an incendiary balloon was found in a populated area.

Police bomb disposal experts prevented any danger to the surrounding area.

Police units continue to patrol areas in the south and respond to kites and balloons that are causing fires and endangering people and cities in the south.