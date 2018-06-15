'He should have been shot'

Likud Minister praises security forces for capturing terrorist who murdered IDF soldier, says orders should have been 'shoot to kill'.





Science Minister Ofir Akunis (Likud) praised Israeli security forces Thursday night on the program “Leila Tov Yisrael” for the successful capture of the terrorist responsible for the murder of an IDF soldier from the elite Duvdevan special forces unit.

Last month, the soldier, Ronen Lubarsky, was deployed to a refugee camp near Ramallah to secure the perimeter during the arrest of a wanted suspect.

During the operation, 32-year-old Islaam Yousef Abu Hamid threw a block on Lubarsky’s head, leaving the soldier critically injured.

Israeli leaders vowed that Hamid, who had been jailed from 2004 to 2009 for terror activities including a shooting attack, would be brought to justice for the murder. Hamid has ties with the Hamas terror organization, and his brothers were responsible for the murder of an Israeli security officer, Noam Cohen.

Earlier this week, Israel’s Shin Bet internal security agency revealed that Hamid had been captured last month.

On Thursday, Akunis spoke out on the arrest, praising Israeli security forces for their work in bringing Hamid to justice.

“They got their hands on this despicable terrorist and captured him,” said Akunis.

Akunis also criticized the orders given to the security forces charged with Hamid’s capture, saying the terrorist should have been liquidated in the operation.

“It would have been better if they would have finished the job, just finished the job and shot him. We don’t need to take him into custody, we need him dead.”

“They needed to just shoot him. Find him, then shoot him. The punishment for a terrorist is death.”