Watch: Video from unit of murdered soldier

IDF releases video from mission of Duvdevan unit where a soldier was killed when a terrorist threw a marble block at his head.





The IDF published on Wednesday documentation from the helmet camera of one of the Duvdevan Brigade soldiers which was recorded during the operation in the El Omri refugee camp on the day in which IDF Sergeant Ronen Lubarsky was murdered.

It was announced today that the terrorist who threw the marble block at Lubarsky was arrested.

The attack occurred during a routine military operation on the outskirts of Ramallah, when Lubarsky's unit arrested members of a terror cell known to have carried out shooting attacks against civilians in Judea and Samaria.

After committing his crime, Abu Hamid fled the scene, and Israeli authorities began a search for him.

During the investigation, it became clear that Abu Hamid, 32, had thrown a marble block on Lubarsky's head, crushing his helmet and causing the severe injuries which led to his death a short time later.

Abu Hamid was previously imprisoned in 2004 for terror activities, including a shooting attack, which he carried out as a member of the Hamas terrorist organization. He was released in 2009.