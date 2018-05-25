IDF soldier still in critical condition

The IDF soldier who was injured Thursday night when an Arab terrorist threw a marble block on him is still in critical condition.

The attack occurred in Ramallah.

The soldier, who suffered severe injuries to his head, is unconscious and on artificial respiration at Jerusalem's Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital.

He was wearing full protective gear at the time of the attack, and the marble block, thrown from three stories up, crushed his helmet. The terrorist was not identified and succeeded in escaping the scene.

Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman (Yisrael Beytenu) said, "Our hearts are with the Duvdevan fighter and his family. During these difficult hours, all of Israel is praying together for the soldier's recovery."

"We take this incident very seriously. The evil terrorist who injured him does not know day from night. Soon we will have our hands on him - whether he is alive or dead."