North Korea: Netanyahu is a 'stinking Zionist'

North Korea’s foreign minister derided Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu with an anti-Israeli slur, just one day before a historic meeting between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and President Donald Trump.

Writing on Twitter Monday morning, North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong-Ho mocked a recent video statement released by Prime Minister Netanyahu, in which the Israeli premier made an "unprecedented offer" to the Iranian people on Sunday to help solve Iran's water crisis by creating a Farsi website with detailed plans on Israeli water conservation technologies and strategies.

"The Iranian people are victims of a cruel and tyrannical regime that denies them vital water," Netanyahu said. "Israel stands with the people of Iran, and that is why I want to help save countless Iranian lives."

In response, the North Korean foreign minister derided Netanyahu as a “Stinking Zionist”.

“Stinking Zionist Netanyahu offer water to Iran; he’s criminal/liar so wouldn’t deliver. Meanwhile he can’t be bothered giving water to Gaza; he kills them instead.”

North Korea’s Kim Jong Un and President Trump are slated to meet for a historic summit in Singapore’s Sentosa Island on Tuesday, the first ever meeting between a sitting US president and a North Korean leader.

Trump arrived in Singapore on Sunday ahead of Tuesday’s summit, which will take place at 9:00 a.m. local time at the Capella Hotel on Singapore's Sentosa Island.

The president expressed optimism ahead of the summit, saying Monday he believed “things can work out very nicely” with the North Korean leader.