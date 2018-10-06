Netanyahu: My unprecedented offer to Iran

PM offer to help solve Iran's water crisis, launches Farsi website with plans for water recycling.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu released a video Sunday in which made an "unprecedented offer" to the Iranian people to help solve Iran's water crisis by creating a Farsi website with detailed plans on Israeli water conservation technologies and strategies.

"The Iranian people are victims of a cruel and tyrannical regime that denies them vital water," Netanyahu stated. "Israel stands with the people of Iran, and that is why I want to help save countless Iranian lives."

He noted that "Iran's meteorological organization says that nearly 96% of Iran suffers from some level of drought" and that Iran;s Environmental Minister had warned that "50 million Iranians could be forced out of their homes due to environmental damage."

"Millions of Iranian children are suffering due to mismanagement and incompetence, and the theft of vital resources by the Iranian regime."

Netanyahu said that Israel's experience in dealing with its own water challenges puts the Jewish State in a good position to help Iran overcome its water crisis.

"Israel has the knowhow to prevent environmental catastrophe in Iran," he said. "I want to share this information with the people of Iran."

"Sadly, Iran bans Israelis from visiting, so we'll have to get creative," the Prime Minister said.

He announced that the Israeli government would launch "a Farsi website with detailed plans on how Iranians can recycle their waste water."

"We will show how Iranian farmers can save their crops and feed their families.

"The Iranian regime shouts: 'Death to Israel!' In response, Israel shouts: 'Life to the Iranian people!'"