Venue set for Trump-Kim meeting

The venue for next week’s meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has been set.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said on Twitter on Tuesday that the summit will take place at the Capella Hotel on Singapore's Sentosa Island.

"We thank our great Singaporean hosts for their hospitality," Huckabee Sanders wrote.

Trump told reporters at an Oval Office event that plans for the meeting were "moving along very well."

"A lot of relationships being built, a lot of negotiations going on before the trip," he said. "We’ll see what happens. But it's very important - it'll be a very important couple of days."

On Monday, the White House announced the time for the Trump-Kim meeting, saying it will take place at 9:00 a.m. Singapore time on June 12.

Trump had said on Friday that his meeting with the North Korean leader will take place as scheduled after previously calling off the summit while citing Pyongyang’s “open hostility” towards the U.S. in recent statements.

The President later said, however, that the summit could go ahead as planned following a more appeasing statement from Pyongyang and productive talks with North Korean officials.

The on-again-off-again summit is expected to focus on American efforts to get North Korea to abandon its nuclear program.

North Korea is believed to have developed a miniaturized nuclear device that could be placed on a missile that could strike the United States.

Washington has called that unacceptable and demanded North Korea embark on full and verifiable denuclearization.

Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said on Saturday that North Korea will receive sanctions relief only after it shows “verifiable and irreversible” steps toward denuclearization.

“We will continue to implement all UN Security Council resolutions on North Korea. North Korea will receive relief only when it demonstrates verifiable and irreversible steps to denuclearization,” said Mattis.