Likud minister: We will act as you would act

Science Minister Akunis tells counterparts that Israel will act to protect its citizens - just as their countries would.

Science and Technology Minister Ofir Akunis (Likud) on Wednesday morning discussed the recent rocket fire from Gaza at an international conference for science ministers.

At the conference, which took place in Jerusalem, Akunis told the visiting science ministers, "We will act as you would act against terror which aims to harm citizens of your country."

"Israel is currently dealing with rocket attacks on its citizens. These rockets are fired by extreme Islamic terror organizations, for no reason at all.

"Israel, the only democracy in the Middle East, will act to protect its citizens - just as you would act to protect your citizens."

Rocket attacks on southern Israel began Tuesday morning. By the early hours of Wednesday morning, when a rocket struck a home in Israel, over 100 rockets and mortars had been fired from Gaza at Israeli citizens.

In an interview, Sdot Negev Regional Council Head Tamar Idan told Army Radio, "Zionism is in the blood of the residents here. No one will make us give in. One hundred rockets, or even one thousand rockets, will not cause us to cease settling this place."