Watch: Kibbutz home hit by mortar shell attack from Gaza

Eshkol Regional Council Head Gadi Yarkoni spoke on Wednesday morning about the rockets and mortars fired from Gaza towards Israelis living in the Gaza strip.

The attacks began Tuesday morning, and by the early hours of Wednesday, well over 100 rockets and mortars had been fired towards Israel.

One of the mortars damaged a home in an Eshkol region kibbutz.

"Residents of the Eshkol region had a difficult and stressful night," Yarkoni said. "Over the course of the night, several air raid sirens sounded in most of the region's towns. Mortars fell in two of the towns, and one hit a house, though no one was injured."

"This morning we are preparing for our children's reactions to these events. We will continue these preparations in the coming days. Educational and professional staff in the region, including...psychological services, are ready to provide the necessary aid to the children, and to identify difficulties and signs of anxiety.

"The Chief of Staff (Gadi Eizenkot - ed.) visited us yesterday, and clearly told us that he is committed to ensuring quiet. We support the IDF, no matter what decision they make to bring quiet to the residents. What is most important is that the decision is uncompromising and will put an end to the attacks, so that we can continue our daily routines."

