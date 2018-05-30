Canada, England, condemn rocket attacks on Israel

England's Minister Burt slams attacks which 'risk killing or injuring children,' says they are 'unacceptable' no matter what.

English Minister of State for the Middle East and North Africa Alistair Burt on Tuesday night slammed Gaza's Hamas and Islamic Jihad terror groups for firing rockets and mortars on Israeli civilians.

"I condemn the rocket fire from #Gaza into Israel today. Indiscriminate attacks against civilians, especially those that risk killing or injuring children, are completely unacceptable under any circumstances," he tweeted.

Earlier Tuesday night, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau issued a similar condemnation.

"Israel has every right to defend itself against these deplorable attacks by the terrorist groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad. Our thoughts are with everyone affected today," he tweeted.

Between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, two mortars fell in Israeli territory. No one was injured, but one of the mortars damaged a home.

Since Tuesday morning, over 100 rockets have been fired towards Israeli territory. Three IDF soldiers were wounded from shrapnel, and some reports say an additional three civilians were wounded as well.