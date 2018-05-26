IDF soldier injured by block-throwing Arab dies

The IDF soldier who suffered a severe head injury when an Arab terrorist threw a marble block at his head died on Saturday.

The soldier, 20-year-old Sergeant Ronen Luvarski, was a Rehovot resident and a fighter in the IDF's elite Duvdevan Unit. The IDF promoted him to Staff Sergeant posthumously.

Luvarski was critically injured during a routine military operation on the outskirts of Ramallah, when his unit arrested members of a terror cell known to carry out shooting attacks against civilians in Judea and Samaria.

During the Thursday night arrest, an Arab terrorist believed to be a reinforcement of the terror cell in question threw a marble block at Luvarski's head, crushing his helmet. Luvarski was taken to a Jerusalem hospital in critical condition, but remained unconscious and on artificial respiration.

The terrorist managed to escape the scene.

On Thursday, Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman (Yisrael Beytenu) tweeted, "Our hearts are with the Duvdevan fighter and his family. During these difficult hours, all of Israel is praying together for the soldier's recovery."

"We take this incident very seriously. The evil terrorist who injured him does not know day from night. Soon we will have our hands on him - whether he is alive or dead."

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin responded, "I was deeply saddened to receive the news of the death of IDF Sergeant Ronen Luvarsky. Last night I was able to talk to his parents and brothers about his condition, and to send prayers for his recovery. Today however, we are greatly pained to send our sympathies as we share in this great tragedy."

"At this difficult time, I want to offer strength also to the wonderful fighters and commanders of his unit, the best of our young men, who go out every night on operations which ensure we are able to carry on our day-to-day lives in safety.

"We feel the pain of the family and of the unit and have them in our hearts. May Ronen’s memory be a blessed."