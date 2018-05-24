Defense Minister vows that Israel will bring to justice terrorist who critically injured soldier.

Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman vowed that Israeli security forces would bring to justice the terrorist who dropped a marble block on an IDF soldier during an operation near Ramallah, leaving the soldier critically injured.

The attack took place in Al Amari, near the Palestinian Authority-controlled city of Ramallah.

According to IDF spokesman, Brigadier General Ronen Manelis, the assailant dropped the marble block on a soldier from the elite Duvdevan special operations unit as Israeli security forces prepared to arrest a wanted terrorist in Al Amari.

The terrorist involved in the attack dropped the block from three stories, hitting the soldier in the head.

The marble block crushed the soldier’s helmet, and left him in critical condition. The soldier was rushed to Jerusalem’s Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center.

“Our hearts go out to the soldier from Duvdevan and to his family in this difficult hour,” said Liberman on Thursday. “The entire Jewish people is praying for his recovery.”

“We take this incident extremely seriously. This disgusting terrorist who harmed [the soldier] won’t see day or night. It won’t be long before we get him – dead or alive.”