Soldier critically injured after block dropped from building

During operation to arrest terrorists near Ramallah, block thrown from building, hitting soldier from elite Duvdevan unit in the head.

An IDF soldier of the elite Duvdevan unit was critically injured by a heavy object thrown at him during an operation in the Judea and Samaria area.



The incident took place as forces operated in the Al Amari refugee camp near Ramallah to arrest wanted terrorists.

Initial investigations found that a block was dropped from a roof onto the soldier, hitting him in the head as he secured the street for other soldiers carrying out an arrest nearby.

Even though the soldier was wearing a helmet, he sustained critical injuries.



He was evacuated, while respirated and sedated, for medical treatment.

Last night, Border Police were attacked at a checkpoint near Bethlehem by a terrorist who opened fire on them.

The terrorist was later arrested after an IDF scout helped security forces locate the terrorist. No security forces were wounded in the incident.