Watch: Security forces charge at terrorist

Footage shows how security forces apprehended a terrorist who opened fire last night at Border Police manning a checkpoint near Bethlehem.



The terrorist was identified by a lookout who directed Border Police soldiers and an IDF force that searched the area until the terrorist was located.

During the course of the chase after him, the terrorist fired at a team of Border Police officers who were headed towards him in an attempt to neutralize him. As a result, their armored vehicle was hit by several bullets, including one which hit one of the car’s windows.

After the vehicle hit with the terrorist, he tried to flee when the fighters stormed him with weapons drawn, fired into the air and apprehended him.

A knife was found on the terrorist's body and an FN type pistol, with which he is believed to have fired at the security forces, was found nearby.

The terrorist, a resident of Beit Sahur, near Bethlehem, in his 20s, was arrested. He suffered light injuries during the incident, received medical treatment at the scene and did not need require evacuation to hospital.

There were no injuries among the security forces.