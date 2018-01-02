Hamas terrorist dies in tunnel collapse

A Hamas terrorist died on Wednesday after what was believed to be the collapse of an attack tunnel in Gaza, the group said, according to AFP.

The terrorist, Mahmud al-Safadi, 31, died "during his work in one of the resistance tunnels," a statement from Hamas's armed wing said.

The statement did not provide further details of the incident or the location but Arabic media reported a partial collapse of a tunnel.

Several dozen Hamas terrorists have died in tunnel collapses in the past year, most of them in similar “working accidents”.

Israel has also taken action in dealing with the terror tunnel threat. Last month, the IDF demolished a terror tunnel built in the area of Khan Yunis, a city in Gaza.

Similarly in October, security forces demolished a long and wide terror tunnel whose entrance was in the town of Khan Yunis.

Earlier this month Israel revealed details of a massive underground barrier being built along the border with Gaza in a bid to neutralize the threat of attack tunnels.

Since Israel’s counterterrorism Operation Protective Edge in 2014, Hamas has been busily reconstructing its terror tunnel network reaching into Israeli territory, using donated building materials allowed into Gaza for the purpose of repairing war damage.