Coordinator of Activities in the Territories: "Two million people in Gaza are under occupation, but the occupation is by Hamas, not Israel."

The Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT), Major General Yoav Mordechai, spoke out Sunday on the destruction of the terror tunnel which was discovered in the Gaza Strip under the Kerem Shalom crossing in an interview with Arabic television station Al-Hurairah Sunday.

"Israeli genius and the Jewish brain have found a solution for all the terrorist tunnels," Maj. Gen. Mordechai said. "Just as Iron Dome has in the air, there is a technological dome of steel under the ground."

He asked to send a message to all those involved in the digging of the tunnels into Israeli territory. " "As you saw in the past two months, there is only death in these tunnels."

"I am also surprised that in these days of reconciliation [between Hamas and Fatah], that this tunnel was dug in the direction of Israel and fro there to Egypt. What an important message that sends to Egypt

"The question is how we can help two million Palestinians in Gaza, who are under occupation. But the occupation [in Gaza[ is not Israel's. Hamas is the occupier of the Palestinian people," emphasized the general.