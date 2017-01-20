Hamas terrorist killed in Gaza tunnel collapse

Hamas says one of its members was killed as a tunnel collapsed in Khan Yunis.

A Hamas terrorist was killed on Friday as a tunnel collapsed in southern Gaza, the terrorist group which controls Gaza said, according to the AFP news agency.

The group said Yussef al-Agha died in Khan Yunis in the collapse of a "resistance tunnel", the type dug for terror operations against Israel.

Hamas has been busily reconstructing its terror tunnel network breaching into Israeli territory and which was targeted by Israel during the 2014 counterterror operation.

During that time, there have been several incidents in which tunnels collapsed and terrorists were killed. One such incident occurred in October, when a member of the Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas's armed terror wing, was killed after an underground tunnel collapsed on him.

Last month, two Hamas terrorists were killed when a terror tunnel collapsed in the Shuja'iyya neighborhood of Gaza.

Hamas said earlier this month that 21 of its members were killed in tunnel collapses in Gaza during 2016.

Egypt, which shares a border with Gaza, has destroyed tunnels used by Gazans to smuggle commercial goods, cash, people and weapons.

