Israeli singer Amir Benayoun on Friday morning received a US visa, allowing him to travel to New York in order to perform at the United Nations annual ceremony for International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

Benayoun is scheduled to perform together with singers David D’Or and Miri Mesika. Both already have received their visas. The three will fly together to New York, and perform the song in Hebrew, English, and Arabic.

The song, called “The Last Survivor,” was written by Moshe Klugheft and composed by Benayoun. A video of the song, to be screened at the UN, features several Israeli Holocaust survivors.

Holocaust survivors, public figures, and representatives of dozens of countries will attend the ceremony.

"I am proud to represent my country and my nation in a ceremony remembering Holocaust victims," Benayoun said Friday morning. "What happened, happened, and we have an important task ahead of us."

Benayoun also refused to discuss what had prompted the US to grant him a visa. Last week, he said he would not re-submit his request, in order to demonstrate "minimal Jewish pride."

Meanwhile, Deputy Foreign Minister Tzipi Hotovely (Likud) has been working behind the scenes to convince the US Embassy in Tel Aviv to grant Benayoun a visa and allow him to participate in the UN ceremony.