Israeli Consulate in NY receives second suspicious envelope

NY Consulate receives two envelopes containing white power in less than a week during PM Netanyahu's visit to the Big Apple.

The Israeli Consulate in New York received another suspicious envelope containing white powder Monday. The consulate building was closed as employees waited for police to examine the contents of the envelope.

The consulate had previously received an envelope containing white powder last Friday, when Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu arrived in New York to address the UN General Assembly. The envelope also contained a threat to the prime minister.

Netanyahu met with US President Donald Trump at the Plaza Hotel in New York Monday and will deliver a speech to the UN General Assembly tomorrow.